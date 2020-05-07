“(Formiga) will play her 27th professional season in 2020-2021,” PSG said in a statement. ”(She) is quite simply a legend in women’s football.”
In September, Formiga became the oldest player to score in a European competition at the age of 41 years, 193 days, netting against Sporting Braga in the Champions League.
Formiga, which means “the ant” in Portuguese, won the Copa America with the Seleção in 2018.
She has represented Brazil at six Olympics between 1996 and 2016, and plans to end her international career at the rescheduled Tokyo Games in 2021.
___
