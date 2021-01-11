“Return of the King,” the J-League said in its announcement on Twitter.
The league’s 2021 season is scheduled to begin on Feb. 27.
Miura in March 2017 became the oldest player to appear in a professional match at the age of 50 years and seven days, catching global media attention by surpassing England great Stanley Matthews’ longevity record.
Miura played for Brazilian club Santos and in Italy with Genoa earlier in his career and represented Japan’s national team 89 times, scoring 55 goals.
