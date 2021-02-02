The other also involved United, a 9-0 win over Ipswich in 1995.

Southampton contributed to its own downfall by having two players sent off. The first red card came after just 82 seconds when 19-year-old midfielder Alexandre Jankewitz — making his first Premier League start — was dismissed for a thigh-high lunge on United’s Scott McTominay.

AD

By the time Jan Bednarek was sent off for a brushing against an already falling Anthony Martial in the 86th minute, Southampton was trailing 6-0 and hanging on grimly to avoid more humiliation.

AD

Bruno Fernandes converted the penalty, and further goals by Martial and Dan James meant Southampton’s players revisited a score they thought they had seen the back of.

Remarkably, Southampton wasn’t the only team to finish with nine men on Tuesday.

Arsenal also had two players sent off — defender David Luiz and goalkeeper Bernd Leno — in a 2-1 loss at Wolverhampton.

There were also wins for last-place Sheffield United and Crystal Palace as the Premier League started its third round of games in a week in explosive fashion.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80