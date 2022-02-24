The panel stayed proceedings pending finalization of the settlement. The panel said it is retaining jurisdiction, which means these judges would hear the case should the deal announced Tuesday fall through.
Absent the deal, the identity of the judges would have been revealed to the parties next Monday.
Under the agreement, the USSF will pay the players $22 million, about one-third of what they had sought in damages. The USSF also agreed to establish a fund with $2 million to benefit the players in their post-soccer careers and charitable efforts aimed at growing the sport for women.
The USSF committed to providing an equal rate of pay for the women’s and men’s national teams — including World Cup bonuses — subject to collective bargaining agreements with the unions that separately represent the women and men.
