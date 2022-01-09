“I’m not going to pretend that I didn’t see or hear the homophobic abuse at the game last night,” Cavallo said on Instagram on Sunday. “There are no words to tell you how disappointed I was. As a society this shows we still face these problems in 2022.”
The A-League issued a statement saying it was “shocked and saddened to hear reports of homophobic bullying . . . directed towards Josh Cavallo.
“There is no place for bullying, harassment or abuse in Australian football and we have zero tolerance for this harmful behavior.”
