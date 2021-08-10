Life begins without the player who defined an era not only for Barcelona but for the world of soccer. For the first time in 17 years, Messi won’t dress in the burgundy and blue. Filling the void will be impossible, but it falls on coach Ronald Koeman to rebuild a team that has orbited around the Argentine’s unequaled talent. While Antoine Griezmann should be the new focus of the attack, Barcelona will be hoping that Ansu Fati returns strong from his knee injury and can provide the club with a new young star. The wretched financial situation that prevented Barcelona from keeping Messi has also limited it to signing free agents. Sergio Agüero and Memphis Depay join the attack, while Eric García and Emerson Royal will help a defense that proved brittle at key moments last season when Barcelona finished third. Barcelona has high hopes for the 18-year-old Pedri González. He will again team up with Frenkie de Jong and Sergio Busquets to form the team’s strength in midfield.