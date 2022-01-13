Notes: Lletget on the prospect of playing in cold weather in Columbus, Hamilton, Ontario, and St. Paul, Minnesota: “I think it’s a long time since I’ve had to do that, to be honest, so it should be interesting,” he said. “Obviously, it’s going to make the opponent very uncomfortable. We have guys that are obviously playing in that weather and a little bit more used to it, so it could be advantageous. .. There’s only so much clothing you can put on.”