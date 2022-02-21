Adeyemi played the ball to Maurits Kjaergaard on the left flank, and Kjaergaard rolled a cross toward the far post. Aaronson sprinted onto the ball and from just outside the 6-yard box beat goalkeeper Alexander Kofler with a right-footed shot.
It was the third league goal of the season for Aaronson, who scored against Rapid Vienna on Sept. 19 and Feb. 11. He also had an assist in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw against Bayern Munich in the first leg of the Champions League second round.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports