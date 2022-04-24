Aaronson scores in return, Salzburg clinches Austrian title

American midfielder Brenden Aaronson scored on a penalty kick in his return from a knee injury that sidelined him for six weeks, and Red Bull Salzburg clinched its ninth straight Austrian Bundesliga title with a 5-0 win over visiting Austria Vienna on Sunday.
Aaronson injured a knee during warmups before a March 20 match and missed the United States’ final three World Cup qualifiers.
Noah Okafor scored in the second minute, Karim Adeyemi in the 18th and Luka Sučić in the 28th, and Mohamed Camara converted a penalty kick in the 85th.
Salzburg earned its 16th Austrian league title, opening a 14-point lead over second-place Sturm Graz with four games remaining.
