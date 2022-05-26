Aaronson to join Leeds from Salzburg with 5-year contract

American midfielder Brenden Aaronson will transfer to Leeds on July 1 following 1 1/2 seasons with Red Bull Salzburg.
Leeds won 2-1 at Brentford in its season finale last Sunday to avoid relegation from the Premier League.
Aaronson had six goals and 10 assists in 41 matches in all competitions last season as Salbzurg won its ninth straight league title and fourth consecutive Austrian Cup. He has five goals in 18 international appearances and is on the U.S. roster for four World Cup prep matches next month.
Among Americans, Aaronson joins attacker Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), goalkeepers Zack Steffen (Manchester City) and Matt Turner (Arsenal) and defenders Antonee Robinson and Tim Ream (Fulham) in the Premier League next season.
His 18-year-old brother, Paxten, is a midfielder with the Union.
