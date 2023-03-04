More misery for Atalanta in 0-0 with Udinese

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MILAN — Atalanta hopes of qualifying for the Champions League took another blow after drawing with Udinese at home 0-0 in Serie A on Saturday. Atalanta has won only one of its past five matches in all competitions — losing the other four — and its latest disappointment left it sixth in Serie A, five points behind fourth-placed AC Milan.

Atalanta faces runaway league leader Napoli next weekend and will almost certainly be without midfielder Teun Koopmeiners after he went off shortly before halftime with what looked like a hamstring injury.

The home side improved after the break and pressured Udinese but there was a dearth of clear goal-scoring opportunities.

However, Udinese goalkeeper Marco Silvestri was made to pull off a stunning stop in the final minute to deny Rafael Tolói.

FIRST WIN

Monza recorded its first home win of the year by 2-1 over Empoli.

Patrick Ciurria fired Monza ahead in the 19th minute after a cheeky backheeled flick by Andrea Petagna but Martin Satriano — who had an opener ruled out for offside — headed in the equalizer early in the second half.

Armando Izzo headed in a corner for the winner in the 67th.

Monza moved to 10th, four points ahead of Empoli.

