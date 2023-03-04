More misery for Atalanta in 0-0 with Udinese

MILAN — Atalanta hopes of qualifying for the Champions League took another blow after drawing with Udinese at home 0-0 in Serie A on Saturday.
Atalanta faces runaway league leader Napoli next weekend and will almost certainly be without midfielder Teun Koopmeiners after he went off shortly before halftime with what looked like a hamstring injury.
The home side improved after the break and pressured Udinese but there was a dearth of clear goal-scoring opportunities.
However, Udinese goalkeeper Marco Silvestri was made to pull off a stunning stop in the final minute to deny Rafael Tolói.
FIRST WIN
Monza recorded its first home win of the year by 2-1 over Empoli.
Patrick Ciurria fired Monza ahead in the 19th minute after a cheeky backheeled flick by Andrea Petagna but Martin Satriano — who had an opener ruled out for offside — headed in the equalizer early in the second half.
Armando Izzo headed in a corner for the winner in the 67th.
Monza moved to 10th, four points ahead of Empoli.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports