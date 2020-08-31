Milan has not played in the Champions League since 2014 and returns to the second-tier competition after sitting out last season. Milan and UEFA agreed a one-year suspension because of the club breaking financial monitoring rules.
Tottenham, a Champions League beaten finalist 15 months ago, was also given an away game Monday, in Bulgaria against Lokomotiv Plovdiv.
UEFA ordered all Europa League qualifying rounds to be single-leg games because of the tight schedule in a pandemic-delayed season.
Milan and Tottenham must advance through three qualifying rounds to enter the 48-team group-stage draw scheduled on Oct. 2 in Athens.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.