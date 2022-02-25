Milan moved three points ahead of Inter Milan and Napoli, with Inter in action later at relegation-threatened Genoa.
Rafael Leao put Milan ahead near the half-hour mark from a sharp angle after taking a cross from Sandro Tonali.
Then Udogie finished from close range in the 66th following a long throw-in and an overhead effort from Roberto Pereyra.
Udinese moved up to 14th place.
All Serie A matches are starting five minutes late this weekend accompanied by a peace message following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
