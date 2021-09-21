“I am not a ‘victim’ of racism. I am Mike, standing up, black and proud. As long as we will be able to raise our voice and make a difference, we’ll do it.”
Tiémoué Bakayoko and fellow Milan midfielder Franck Kessié, both of whom are Black, were the targets of derogatory chants from Lazio supporters in the Rossoneri’s previous match.
The Italian football federation prosecutor has opened an inquiry into the incident involving Lazio fans.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports