Bryant grew up in Italy between the ages of 6 and 13 while his father, Joe Bryant, played basketball in the country.

Milan tweeted an interview with Bryant when he visited the club’s training facility a few years ago.

AD

“Watching (Ruud) Gullit, (Frank) Rijkaard, (Marco) Van Basten and (Paolo) Maldini was always a dream for me,” Bryant said in Italian, wearing a Milan jersey. “It’s always been my favorite squad. Back in Los Angeles I have an AC Milan shirt and scarf inside my locker and I see them every day.”

AD

Milan obtained special clearance for the tribute from the Italian league.

Torino tweeted that it will “emotionally” stand by Milan’s side during the tribute “in memory of this sports legend.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports