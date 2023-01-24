AC Milan's winless streak up to 5 after 4-0 loss at Lazio

ROME — Defending champion AC Milan was beaten 4-0 at Lazio in Serie A on Tuesday to extend the Rossoneri’s winless streak to five matches across all competitions.
Zaccagni’s cross set up a goal for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic four minutes in at the Stadio Olimpico and Zaccagni then scored off a rebound in the 38th.
Luis Alberto added a penalty for Lazio midway through the second half and Felipe Anderson scored in the 75th.
Milan’s poor run started by squandering a two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw with Roma. Then the Rossoneri were eliminated from the Italian Cup by 10-man Torino before drawing 2-2 at Lecce. Perhaps the most painful defeat came last week when Milan was beaten 3-0 by city rival Inter Milan in the Italian Super Cup.
Lazio has won three straight between the league and Italian Cup.
