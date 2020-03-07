TORONTO — Nigerian rookie Ifunanyachi Achara scored in the 81st minute in his MLS debut to give Toronto FC a 1-0 victory over New York City FC on Saturday.

Alejandro Pozuelo swept the ball wide to Richie Laryea, whose cross deflected off defender Ronald Mataritta to the far corner of the goal for Achara to head it in.

Coach Greg Vanney reached 100th victories for Toronto FC in all competitions.

Toronto (1-0-1) had a goal by Achara and potential penalty waved off by video review in the first half.

NYCFC dropped to 0-2-0.

D.C. UNITED 2, INTER MIAMI 1

WASHINGTON — Frederic Brillant and Yamil Asad scored and D.C. United beat expansion Inter Miami.

Rodolfo Pizarro scored for Inter Miami (0-2-0) in the second minute.

Asad tied it for United (1-1-0) on a penalty shot in the 59th minute, and Brillant scored in the 61st.

IMPACT 2, FC DALLAS 2, TIE

FRISCO, Texas — Ricardo Pepi scored in stoppage-time goal to help FC Dallas tie Montreal.

Zdenek Ondrasek pulled Dallas (1-0-1) within one in the 83rd minute.

Maximiliano Urruti scored twice for Montreal (1-0-1).

RED BULLS 1, REAL SALT LAKE 1, TIE

SANDY, Utah — Damir Kreilach scored in stoppage time to pull Real Salt Lake even with New York.

Kreilach scored on a header for Real Salt Lake (0-0-2).

Cristian Casseres Jr. scored for New York (1-0-1) in the 13th minute.

FIRE 1, REVOLUTION 1, TIE

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Jonathan Bornstein headed home a cross from Djordje Mihailovic in the 70th minute to help Chicago tie New England.

Adam Buksa scored for New England (0-1-1). Chicago is 0-1-1.

