Coach Greg Vanney reached 100th victories for Toronto FC in all competitions.
Toronto (1-0-1) had a goal by Achara and potential penalty waved off by video review in the first half.
NYCFC dropped to 0-2-0.
D.C. UNITED 2, INTER MIAMI 1
WASHINGTON — Frederic Brillant and Yamil Asad scored and D.C. United beat expansion Inter Miami.
Rodolfo Pizarro scored for Inter Miami (0-2-0) in the second minute.
Asad tied it for United (1-1-0) on a penalty shot in the 59th minute, and Brillant scored in the 61st.
IMPACT 2, FC DALLAS 2, TIE
FRISCO, Texas — Ricardo Pepi scored in stoppage-time goal to help FC Dallas tie Montreal.
Zdenek Ondrasek pulled Dallas (1-0-1) within one in the 83rd minute.
Maximiliano Urruti scored twice for Montreal (1-0-1).
RED BULLS 1, REAL SALT LAKE 1, TIE
SANDY, Utah — Damir Kreilach scored in stoppage time to pull Real Salt Lake even with New York.
Kreilach scored on a header for Real Salt Lake (0-0-2).
Cristian Casseres Jr. scored for New York (1-0-1) in the 13th minute.
FIRE 1, REVOLUTION 1, TIE
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Jonathan Bornstein headed home a cross from Djordje Mihailovic in the 70th minute to help Chicago tie New England.
Adam Buksa scored for New England (0-1-1). Chicago is 0-1-1.
