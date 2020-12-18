“Ada is a big personality and we count on her a lot to lead the team,” said Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas, describing her as the world’s best female player.
Hegerberg has been sidelined for most of 2020 because of a serious injury to her right knee in January.
She won the inaugural women’s Ballon d’Or prize presented by France Football magazine two years ago.
