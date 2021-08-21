Henry Kessler played a low ball-in that was parried by goalkeeper Przemyslaw Tyton, and Buchanan put away a one-touch shot to give the Revolution a 1-0 lead in the seventh minute. Boateng’s volley of Buchanan’s cross made it 2-0 in the 21st.
The 22-year-old Buchanan has scored in each of the last three games.
Buksa, on the left side of the box, took a pass from Boateng, fell and quickly got up and then cut back to evade a defender before rolling in a side-netter in the 33rd minute. Heslid to redirect into the net a low cross by Gustavo Bou to give New England a 4-1 lead in the 61st minute.
Brenner Souza da Silva scored in the 54th minute for Cincinnati (3-8-8), which is winless in a franchise-record 10 straight matches, though seven of those have been ties. It has two goals, and has been shutout four times, in its last six games.
