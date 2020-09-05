Atlanta (3-4-2) had a couple of opportunities early in the second half. Cubo Torres’ wide-open header was wide. Orlando City goalie Pedro Gallese batted away Emerson Hyndman’s shot from distance seconds later.
Orlando City nearly added a second goal in the 79th minute, but Nani’s laser free kick glanced off the post.
DYNAMO 2, SPORTING KANSAS CITY 1
HOUSTON — Mauro Manotas scored on header in the 85th minute to lift Houston past Sporting Kansas City.
The Dynamo (3-2-4) have a four-match undefeated streak, outscoring opponents 10-3. Sporting KC (5-3-2) is winless in its last four.
Alberth Elis entered in the 58th minute for the Dynamo and tied it at 1 a minute later. Darwin Quintero assisted on both Dynamo goals. Erik Hurtado opened the scoring for Sporting in the 30th.
