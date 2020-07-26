John Lundstram put the visitors ahead in the 26th minute when a cross from the left found its way through for the Sheffield midfielder to score with a low finish.
Alex McCarthy made a brilliant save to deny Lundstram from scoring his second.
Ralph Hasenhüttl’s Southampton returned strongly after the break and equalized through Adams after some patient buildup play in the 50th. He claimed his second in the 71st before Danny Ings wrapped up the win with a penalty in the 84th.
Ings ended with 22 league goals for the season, one behind Golden Boot winner Jamie Vardy for Leicester.
It meant Southampton finished 11th while promoted Sheffield ended ninth.
