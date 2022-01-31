Chris Richards, who had started four of the last five qualifiers, will miss the game against Honduras after injuring his right ankle. The defender went down in the 84th minute Sunday after Iké Ugbo collided with him near the center circle. Richards came off, forcing the U.S. to finish a man short because it had used all five substitutions.
The U.S. team said Monday that both players will miss the game.
Defender Walker Zimmerman was held out of Sunday’s game because of a hamstring injury. U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter said he expected Zimmerman will be available for Wednesday’s game.
Goalkeeper Zack Steffen has still not reported to the U.S. team due to a back injury and has remained in Manchester, England.
