The former Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham striker had spent most of the pandemic in his home country and Olimpia said returning to Paraguay would put the player’s health at risk and carry a “high logistics cost.”
Paraguayan soccer is still halted because of the pandemic.
Adebayor scored 97 goals in the Premier League and was named African footballer of the year in 2008.
