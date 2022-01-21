So, here’s the sell: If you want to see Cameroon’s own Indomitable Lions, or Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah playing for Egypt, or other top stars on the field in your hometown in perhaps a once-in-a-lifetime chance (Cameroon last hosted the tournament 50 years ago), get vaccinated. Fans are able to get free shots and virus tests outside stadiums ahead of games, where tents have been thrown up and tables and chairs put out. Health workers await.