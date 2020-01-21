Aguero had come on six minutes earlier as a substitute for Gabriel Jesus, who had a first-half penalty saved by Dean Henderson.

As important as the victory for City was the return of France center back Aymeric Laporte after nearly five months out with a serious knee injury.

Laporte, City’s best defender, was roughed up by Sheffield United’s players - the Frenchman was taken out by Mo Besic in a dangerous tackle and then elbowed to the ground attempting to defend a corner, both in the first half - but left the field in the 78th minute with City’s clean sheet intact. City manager Pep Guardiola gave him a pat on the back.

Second-place City moved 13 points behind Liverpool, having played two games more than the runaway leaders.

Aguero is going through a midseason revival, having scored a hat trick against Aston Villa before netting two late goals in a draw with Crystal Palace last weekend.

He now has 16 goals in the league this season, putting him one behind top scorer Jamie Vardy of Leicester.

