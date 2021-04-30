“I know how we can take the next steps. Besides that, I’m happy here,” the coach said in a filmed interview posted online by the club.
Ajax needs only one point from its final four games to win the Dutch title, and earn a place directly into the Champions League group stage next season.
Two years ago, Ten Hag’s team was denied a place in the Champions League final when Tottenham completed a stunning comeback in Amsterdam with a stoppage-time goal by Lucas Moura.
Tottenham is looking for its third coach in less than 18 months. Mauricio Pochettino was fired in November 2019 and Mourinho left on April 19.
