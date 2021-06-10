The ruling could see Arsenal step up its reported interest in signing the 25-year-old Onana, who is cleared to play for Cameroon at the African Cup of Nations in January.
Onana tested positive last October for furosemide, a banned diuretic often used as a masking agent to hide the presence of other drugs.
He said he was feeling unwell and took a pill prescribed for his girlfriend from a packet he mistook for aspirin “because the packaging was almost identical.”
Anti-doping rules make athletes liable for banned substances in their body, though they can argue they were not at fault nor negligent.
The court said its judges “considered that a 9-month ban was proportionate to the negligence committed ... but could not accept the goalkeeper’s request for the removal of the suspension entirely.”
The case was fast-tracked with the verdict given eight days after the appeal hearing.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports