Akindele's late goal lifts Orlando City over NYCFC 2-1

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tesho Akindele scored in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time to lead Orlando City to a 2-1 victory over New York City FC on Sunday.

Júnior Urso took a pass from Facundo Torres and scored in the 7th minute to give Orlando City (11-10-6) an early lead. It was Urso’s fourth goal of the season and the eighth assist for Torres.