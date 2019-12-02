Kumagai won a fourth straight UEFA Women’s Champions League title with French club Lyon and captained Japan at the 2019 Women’s World Cup. Japan lost in the round of 16 to the Netherlands.
Coaching awards were won by Chung Jung-yong of South Korea’s Under-20 team, and by Japan’s women’s coach Asako Takakura.
