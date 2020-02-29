Alejandro Pozuelo opened the scoring for Toronto on a penalty shot in the 40th minute, and Richie Laryea made it 2-0 in the 51st minute from the right side of the box.
Daniel Vega made two saves for San Jose. Quentin Westberg had three for Toronto.
__
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
___
The Associated Press created elements of this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.