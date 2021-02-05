Alavés jumped into 15th place, pushing Osasuna down into the bottom three relegation spots.
Alavés celebrated its first win in seven rounds and the first under new coach Abelardo Fernández.
Valladolid was left in 17th place after a fifth consecutive round without a victory.
