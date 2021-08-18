By Associated PressToday at 9:44 p.m. EDTBy Associated PressToday at 9:44 p.m. EDTShareComment0CHESTER, Pa. — Alejandro Bedoya scored his first goal of the season to help the Philadelphia Union beat New York City FC 1-0 on Wednesday night.Andre Blake had two saves for Philadelphia (8-5-7) to tie Nashville’s Joe Willis and Colorado’s William Yarbrough for the MLS shutout lead with eight.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightBedoya banged home a header in the 67th minute off Kai Wagner’s arcing ball from the left sideline.NYCFC (9-6-4) had its unbeaten streak end at six.Comment0 CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.