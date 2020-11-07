The two-time World Cup winner is looking to get some game time ahead of playing for the United States at the delayed Tokyo Olympics next year.
She is among a raft of American players to have moved to English soccer for this season, with Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis at Manchester City, and Tobin Heath and Christen Press at Manchester United.
