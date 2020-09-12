She joins fellow U.S. internationals Rose Lavelle, Sam Mewis (both Manchester City), Tobin Heath and Christen Press (both Manchester United) in joining clubs in England’s top league in the past few weeks. All of the players are looking to get in peak form ahead of next year’s rescheduled Tokyo Olympics.
Morgan has scored 107 goals in 169 international games, winning the gold medal in the London Olympics in 2012 and the World Cup in 2015 and ’19. She was third in the voting for world player of the year in 2019.
Tottenham is in its second season in the WSL. The team drew its first game.
