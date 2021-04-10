England manager Gareth Southgate, who dropped Alexander-Arnold from the most recent national-team squad, was at a virtually empty Anfield to see the goal.
Mohamed Salah’s 57th-minute equalizer from close range, which canceled out the opening goal from Ollie Watkins, was Liverpool’s first goal in open play at Anfield in 2021.
The Reds went 68 home league matches unbeaten before a defeat to Burnley in January precipitated their improbable losing run that later encompassed Brighton, Manchester City, Everton, Chelsea and Fulham.
There was a two-minute silence before the game to honor Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Friday at the age of 99. Players wore black armbands and flags at the stadium were lowered to half-staff.
