“I don’t know any player in the world who plays like Trent, so that would be difficult to find a one-to-one replacement,” Klopp said ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup quarterfinal match at Nottingham Forest.

James Milner and Conor Bradley are possible replacements, as is center back Joe Gomez.

Story continues below advertisement

Liverpool hosts Watford on April 2, then visits Benfica in the Champions League quarterfinals four days later. Then comes the match at Etihad Stadium.

The 23-year-old Alexander-Arnold leads the Premier League with 11 assists.

Klopp wasn’t specific about how long the defender would be out, only confirming when asked if it would be “weeks.”

Alexander-Arnold sustained the injury during the 2-0 win over Arsenal on Wednesday, though he played 90 minutes.

___