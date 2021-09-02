Sadio Mane poked home from close range to send top-ranked African team Senegal on its way to a 2-0 win over Togo to start its campaign on Wednesday. Egypt edged Angola 1-0, also on the opening day of the qualifiers, after having to make do without Mane’s club teammate Mohamed Salah. Salah was prevented from traveling home to play for his country by Liverpool as Premier League teams defied FIFA in an effort to avoid having their international players caught up in British quarantine rules at the start of a new season.