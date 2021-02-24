The midfielder crossed for Carlos Vinicius to head in the second goal in the 50th then played in substitute Gareth Bale to curl a powerful 73rd-minute shot into the top corner.
Vinicius added a fourth for Tottenham, which completed an 8-1 victory on aggregate over its Austrian opponent.
The remaining second legs in the last 32 are staged on Thursday.
The Tottenham-Wolfsberg game was played Wednesday to avoid a clash with fellow north London club Arsenal, which is also at home in the second leg against Benfica — although that game is being played in Athens because of coronavirus restrictions.
