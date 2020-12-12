Gayle headed in the winner off the crossbar in the 82nd as Newcastle made a successful return to action after having to pull out of a match against Aston Villa last week following an outbreak of COVID-19 at the club.
Darnell Furlong scored a 50th-minute equalizer for West Brom, which stayed in the relegation zone on six points from 12 games.
Newcastle has 17 points.
