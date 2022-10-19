Almiron's curler earns Newcastle 1-0 win over Everton

NEWCASTLE, England — Miguel Almiron curled in a first-half winner as Newcastle beat Everton 1-0 on Wednesday for a third victory in its last four Premier League games.
Newcastle extended its unbeaten run to six games and has only lost once this season — when it conceded in stoppage time at Liverpool. It marks out the Saudi-owned club as a potential finisher in the Champions League positions this season.
For Everton, which barely tested Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope, it was a third straight defeat — after losses to Manchester United and Tottenham — that left Frank Lampard’s team one point above the relegation zone.
