The 31-year-old Altidore had been a mainstay for the U.S. for a decade and was part of the roster at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups, but has struggled with injuries. He has 42 goals in 115 international appearances, last playing for the U.S. in the 1-0 loss to Mexico in the 2019 Gold Cup final. He has not played for Toronto since May 22.