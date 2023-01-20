Alves arrested in Spain after being accused of sexual abuse

Alves will now go before a judge, who will decide on the charges.

The alleged act took place on Dec. 31 at a night club in Barcelona, police told The Associated Press.

BARCELONA, Spain — Brazilian soccer player Dani Alves was arrested Friday after being accused of sexually abusing a woman in Spain.

The charge of sexual abuse in Spain can mean anything from unsolicited and unwanted sexually groping to rape. Police said they could give no detail on the case.