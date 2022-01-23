His only Italian league appearance this season was for two minutes against Sassuolo on Sept. 12.
Reynolds also made two Europa Conference League appearances, for one minute against against Turkey’s Trabzonspor on Aug. 19 and the entire match vs. Norway’s Bodø on Oct. 21.
He made his U.S. national team debut in an exhibition against Northern Ireland and also appeared last month in a friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports