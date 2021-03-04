Cardoso made his U.S. national team debut in November at Wales and also played against Panama later that month, both times as a second-half substitute.
He was among 31 players picked Monday for the U.S. training roster ahead of Olympic qualifying in the North and Central American region. The U.S. opens against Costa Rica on March 18 at Guadalajara, Mexico.
Twenty players will be on the final Olympic qualifying roster. Players must be born on Jan. 1, 1997, or later to be eligible for qualifying.
