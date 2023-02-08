American coach Pellegrino Matarazzo hired by Hoffenheim

The New Jersey-born Matarazzo spent just over two years at Hoffenheim as an assistant coach and youth coach from 2017 through 2019 before taking the Stuttgart job.

“Rino doesn’t just know our club, but also a large part of the team from his own experience. Likewise, we know him too and so we’re convinced that he’s the right man for the head coach position,” Hoffenheim sporting director Alexander Rosen said. “He didn’t just lead VfB Stuttgart to promotion, but also proved his qualities in the fight to stay in the Bundesliga. He can handle pressure and knows what’s needed in this situation.”