De la Fuente, who is from Miami, turns 19 on July 16. He has four goals in 852 minutes with Barcelona’s Under-19 A team this season.
He made his debut for second-tier Barcelona B in December 2018 and has appeared in four games. He got his first start in December 2019 and scored his first goal on Feb. 2, a tiebreaking goal in stoppage time against Prat.
He was part of the U.S. team that reached the quarterfinals of last year’s Under-20 World Cup before losing to Ecuador.
