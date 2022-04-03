Carter-Vickers found the net from close range in the 43rd to complete a comeback from Celtic, which fell behind to a second-minute goal by on-loan midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

Among the six fixtures left for each team is another Old Firm game, at Celtic’s Parkhead. With Celtic also helped by a goal-difference advantage of 16, Ange Postecoglou’s team is on course to regain the title from its rival.