Gloster is from Montclair, New Jersey, and played for the U.S. at the 2019 Under-20 World Cup. He appeared in 22 games for PSV’s reserve team in the second tier after 16 games with Hannover’s reserve team in the German fourth tier. He joined NYCFC in training in Florida last week.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.