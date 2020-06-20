Richards started five matches for the U.S. at last year’s Under-20 World Cup.
He replaced Javi Martínez in Bayern’s next-to-last league match of the season and became the first American to play for Bayern Munich since midfielder Landon Donovan in 2009.
Bayern had clinched its eighth straight league title on Tuesday.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.