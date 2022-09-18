American defender John Brooks makes debut for Benfica

American defender John Brooks made his debut for Portugal’s Benfica on Sunday night, entering in the 89th minute of a 5-0 win over visiting Maritimo in Lisbon.

Brooks, 29, signed a one-year contract on Sept. 1 after leaving Germany’s Wolfsburg at the end of last season. He was an used substitute in the first three matches he dressed for Benfica, two in the Champions League and one in the Portuguese league.